Pedestrian ignites backlash with image of outrageous driver behavior: 'Sheer entitlement'

"They really think they own the world, don't they?"

Even without clear parking signs, a designated footpath is the last place you should park your car.

One user on an anti-car subreddit shared how frustrating it was to see people defend a parked car on a pedestrian pathway — a picture originally shared on another page.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the Reddit post, the original poster pointed out the signature sloped pedestrian curb with raised bumps that distinguish a pedestrian path from a vehicular access path.

"This dip has the distinctive raised bumps for blind users as well as mobility scooters and wheelchairs," the OP said. "I cannot anymore with the sheer entitlement of car users. They think every bit of land exists for them."

The strong car bias may be explained by global commute trends.

Over half (51%) of the world's daily commute involves cars, according to a study published in Environment International and relayed by Phys.org — with cities in the U.S. and Canada making up "almost 92% of journeys being made by automobile[s]," indicating strong car-dependent cultures. In contrast, commuters in Europe tend to commute on foot, by bike, or by public transit, not accounting for more car-dependent cities such as Rome (66%) and Manchester (71%).

While a car may improve access to more health care and employment opportunities, cars are not necessary if your city or town has decent public transportation or could be navigated by alternative transportation modes.

Living car-free could save you money on monthly bills, such as gas and car insurance, while reducing your carbon footprint and potentially improving your health.

A four-minute drive to the supermarket, for example, could be replaced by a healthy 20-minute walk or a five-minute bike ride. These alternative modes of transportation help reduce the harmful gas pollution created by gas-powered cars, which contribute to rising global temperatures.

Taking a stroll around the neighborhood could also improve your connection to your city or town, whose beauty could easily be overlooked from peering out through the windows of a moving car.

Of course, some towns and communities are more car-dependent than they are walkable or navigable by public transit. If you would like to see your community have safer walking environments, consider lobbying for plans and policies that support more walkable infrastructure.

"Damn, they really think they own the world, don't they?" one user commented.

"I guess a couple of bollards … is in order," another user suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.