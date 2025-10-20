Woman reveals incredible trick using old jar lid: 'Why did I not ever notice this?'

"Now these are the life hacks I need."

If you're the type to save every mason jar you come across, you'll love this one-minute hack that solves a surprisingly annoying problem — finding the right lid.

TikToker Samantha Johnston (@samanthajohnston93) recently shared a simple trick that's leaving home-organizing fans amazed: standard peanut-butter jar lids fit perfectly on mason jars.

"I put everything in Mason jars and peanut-butter lids fit perfectly," she captioned her clip.

The scoop

In her quick TikTok video, Johnston shows a peanut butter jar lid on a glass mason jar. Many popular peanut butter brands use threads that match wide-mouth mason jars. That means you can reuse those plastic tops instead of tossing them.

No special tools are needed — just rinse the lid, let it dry, and screw it on. The tight seal makes it ideal for storing dry goods, spices, snacks, or small hardware items like nails and screws.

This low-effort, zero-cost organizing hack fits right alongside tricks like reusing mayonnaise jar lids or parmesan cheese container lids.

How it's helping

Besides saving you a few dollars on replacement lids, this simple swap keeps more single-use plastic out of the trash.

The U.S. throws away millions of tons of plastic every year. A lot of it takes centuries to break down. Finding new uses for items you already have helps reduce the clutter in landfills and the plastic that winds up in our oceans and waterways.

Reusing container parts like this is also a surprisingly easy first step into low-waste living. It doesn't require fancy gear or a lifestyle overhaul — just a shift toward noticing what can be reused instead of replaced.

You can take that approach beyond the kitchen, too. Reuse and recycling programs can help you make money on your old clothes or earn store credit by decluttering your home.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were thrilled by how simple — and satisfying — this discovery was.

"Now these are the life hacks I need," one person wrote.

"What?! Why did I not ever notice this?" another TikTok user asked.

A third person exclaimed, "Okay seriously, did not know that! Thank you for sharing."

