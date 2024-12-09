Mom shares budget-friendly hack for free, on-the-go glassware: 'I need to do this'

When it comes to glassware, its original use is only the beginning. And one mom shared her favorite simple hack for reusing pasta jars: Storing coffee.

The scoop

"Don't forget to reuse your glass containers for your iced coffees," said TikTok user Stephany (@stepxanyy) in a recent video.

"Literally using a pasta jar to make my lil coffee and throwing it in my beach bag," she wrote.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the hack, praising how stylish the jar looked as a coffee vessel.

"Love this idea," one person praised.

How it's working

The list of useful second — and third, and fourth — lives for glass jars is nearly endless. From using them to transport beverages to storing food, repurposing them into vases, or even upcycling them as candle jars, the list goes on and on.

And not only is it satisfying to find a new purpose for something that would otherwise have gone straight to the dump, it's a great way to save money. After all, who needs to buy dedicated storage containers when you can simply get new pantry or spice jars from a grocery item you already paid for?

This hack, and an upcycling lifestyle in general, is also an excellent way to keep the planet's waterways, soil, and atmosphere cleaner.

Everybody in the world generates trash, and Americans generate a disproportionately high amount. With the average person tossing nearly five pounds per day, according to Environment America, even making small changes could have massive impacts. Reusing items also keeps them from releasing planet-heating emissions as they sit in landfills, turning into "garbage lasagnas" and polluting the air with toxins, fumes, and microplastics.

What people are saying

It might not be a mind-boggling hack, but commenters appreciated the encouragement to live with sustainability in mind. "Great reminder!" one said.

"I need to do this," another agreed.

Others were most clearly excited by the environmental benefits. "Way to reuse," one person enthused.

While some things will still inevitably make their way to the trash, there's often a way to at least use them more thoroughly before they do. And between properly recycling — including using programs for hard-to-recycle items, like Trashie for clothes and TerraCycle for beauty products — as well as upcycling, reusing, reselling, exchanging, or donating items, there are a myriad of ways to keep your footprint light.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.