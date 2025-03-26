  • Home Home

Mom shares 'brilliant' way to reuse empty pasta sauce jars: 'Why haven't I done this my whole life?'

"Why is it so simple but we never think of it until someone points it out?"

by Grace Howarth
"Why is it so simple but we never think of it until someone points it out?"

Photo Credit: TikTok

If you've ever found yourself irked by pasta sauce staining your reusable containers red, a mom on TikTok has shared an innovative way of storing leftovers — in the sauce jar itself!

The scoop

TikToker Elizabeth Lott (@elizabethlott8) has discovered that a used sauce jar is the perfect container for any leftovers.

@elizabethlott8 Leftover hack AND less dishes. Yes maam. #fyp #momsoftiktok #leftovers #leftoverhacks #spaghetti #spaghettihack #nodishes #kiddinner ♬ original sound - Elizabeth Lott

The video begins with Elizabeth holding a jar of tomato sauce and promising viewers the "best spaghetti hack for the next day."

It's quite a straightforward tip, but one that might not have occurred to you before. Once you've emptied the sauce and served up most of your dinner, you can use the empty sauce jar to store any leftovers for the following day.

The jar serves as the perfect size for a single portion of food and prevents you from having to wash up extra containers unnecessarily.

How it's helping

This hack is a little way to save time and money, as you don't have to purchase separate storage or clean extra dishes.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

You're also getting more out of what is usually a single-use jar, which means it takes longer to end up in the trash. Reducing waste is a helpful measure against overcrowding in landfills, and using this easy trick to keep single portions of food fresh for longer could prevent food waste.

Sure, the sauce jar will probably eventually end up in the recycling bin, but its life cycle is made much longer through multiple uses. It's handy to know your options when it comes to recycling to ensure your effort is having the impact you intend.

From getting paid for your old Hydro Flasks to earning cash from Trashie for recycling textiles, the benefits of looking after the environment are far-reaching.

As well as this, meal prepping and eating leftovers can be a great way to save time on cooking and save money on groceries.

What is usually the dirtiest room in your home?

Bathroom 🚽

Kitchen 🍲

Bedroom 🛏️

Something else 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

"Why haven't I done this my whole life?!" one commenter responded, before adding, "Brilliant!"

Another TikToker thanked Elizabeth for sharing this handy trick and asked, "Why is it so simple but we never think of it til someone points it out?"

"RIGHT?!" Elizabeth responded. "It blew my mind."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x