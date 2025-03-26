Mom shares 'brilliant' way to reuse empty pasta sauce jars: 'Why haven't I done this my whole life?'

"Why is it so simple but we never think of it until someone points it out?"

If you've ever found yourself irked by pasta sauce staining your reusable containers red, a mom on TikTok has shared an innovative way of storing leftovers — in the sauce jar itself!

The scoop

TikToker Elizabeth Lott (@elizabethlott8) has discovered that a used sauce jar is the perfect container for any leftovers.

The video begins with Elizabeth holding a jar of tomato sauce and promising viewers the "best spaghetti hack for the next day."

It's quite a straightforward tip, but one that might not have occurred to you before. Once you've emptied the sauce and served up most of your dinner, you can use the empty sauce jar to store any leftovers for the following day.

The jar serves as the perfect size for a single portion of food and prevents you from having to wash up extra containers unnecessarily.

How it's helping

This hack is a little way to save time and money, as you don't have to purchase separate storage or clean extra dishes.

You're also getting more out of what is usually a single-use jar, which means it takes longer to end up in the trash. Reducing waste is a helpful measure against overcrowding in landfills, and using this easy trick to keep single portions of food fresh for longer could prevent food waste.

Sure, the sauce jar will probably eventually end up in the recycling bin, but its life cycle is made much longer through multiple uses. It's handy to know your options when it comes to recycling to ensure your effort is having the impact you intend.

From getting paid for your old Hydro Flasks to earning cash from Trashie for recycling textiles, the benefits of looking after the environment are far-reaching.

As well as this, meal prepping and eating leftovers can be a great way to save time on cooking and save money on groceries.

What everyone's saying

"Why haven't I done this my whole life?!" one commenter responded, before adding, "Brilliant!"

Another TikToker thanked Elizabeth for sharing this handy trick and asked, "Why is it so simple but we never think of it til someone points it out?"

"RIGHT?!" Elizabeth responded. "It blew my mind."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





