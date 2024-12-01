  • Home Home

Woman shares 'adorable' hack for reusing empty candles: 'This idea is ... too cute'

"Love this!"

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: TikTok

Ever wondered what to do with those pretty candle jars once the wax is gone? A beauty influencer's smart storage solution is taking social media by storm, showing how easy it is to transform empty candles into stylish organizers.

The scoop

TikTok creator Jen (@jenchanofficial) shared a hack for giving used candle containers a second life as decorative storage.

@jenchanofficial I'm obsessed with this adorable idea to upcycle your candles!! Especially those beautiful ones from Anthro that everyone loves. @Grove Collaborative #candlerepurpose #lippies #upcycling #lifehackstiktok #lifehack ♬ sonido original - BACK TO THE 90's

"I just learned this cute way to repurpose candles," she explains in her video, demonstrating how boiling water easily removes leftover wax.

The process is simple. Once you've burned through your favorite candle, pour boiling water into the container. The heat melts any remaining wax, which floats to the top as it cools.

After the water cools completely, remove the hardened wax layer and wash the container well. Then, you've got a beautiful storage solution that would have otherwise ended up in the trash.

How it's helping

This clever hack doesn't just create Instagram-worthy organization. It's also a serious money-saver.

Watch now: Would you try butter made from air?

Rather than spending $15-30 on trendy storage containers for your bathroom essentials, makeup brushes, or desk supplies, you get free, high-quality containers matching your decor. Plus, many luxury candle brands use beautiful containers that would cost a pretty penny if purchased new.

The environmental impact is equally impressive. By giving these containers a second life, you're keeping glass and metal out of landfills. This creative reuse helps reduce the demand for new storage products and their associated manufacturing pollution.

What everyone's saying

The creative reuse hack was met with plenty of positive responses.

"Love this!!! I am trying to reuse more items in my space and spend less on things like this!" one enthusiastic commenter shared.

Others appreciated the dual benefits, with one saying, "love to reuse cute containers, bottles. it not only helps save money but good for the environment."

The clever approach won over fans across social media, with one user declaring, "Girl this idea is genius and too cute."

These positive reactions show how simple changes in our daily habits can create both environmental and financial wins.

