Gardener demonstrates low-effort method to keep plants perfectly watered: 'This is so smart'

A gardener on TikTok shared an effortless yet effective way of passively watering her garden.

The scoop

The very short video, posted by the account CozyLittleDIY (@cozylittlediy1), talks the viewer through the method. The caption describes it as "This is my absolute BEST hack of the summer! This is my third year doing it...and my plants are thriving."

She starts with an unglazed terracotta pot, places a wine cork in the bottom, fills it with water, and then covers it with a saucer on top. She recommends placing them every four feet. And that's all there is to it.

The water will gradually seep out over several days through the porous terracotta, keeping the soil moist. The lid slows down evaporation and also repels mosquitoes, which typically lay eggs in stagnant water.

How it's helping

Utilizing slow irrigation has been practiced in some form or another for thousands of years. It's also known as ollas ("pots"), a passive watering system that drastically reduces the amount of water needed. This is especially helpful for the areas that are most prone to droughts.

Amid soaring food prices, growing your own is an ideal way to save money, help the planet, and enjoy the other health benefits of gardening. Simple, natural techniques like the one demonstrated in the video show how to enjoy the literal fruits of your labor without the need for harmful chemicals to suppress weeds or do away with pests.

Even better, homegrown produce retains more of its nutritional value than the veggies at your nearest supermarket. It also helps that the distance from garden to table is considerably less than the over 1,500-mile journey most food grown in the U.S. has to make.

What everyone's saying

There were several compliments along with a few questions.

"This is so smart," said one user.

"Love this," added another.

"I need some wine corks … I'll have to get right on that," another commenter quipped.

In response to one question about how it worked, the creator explained, "Terracotta is NOT waterproof, which allows the water to seep into the soil."

