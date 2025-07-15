  • Home Home

Gardener reveals brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese containers: 'This is so genius'

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
Photo Credit: TikTok

Looking for a simple way to water your plants without overdoing it? One TikToker has shared a clever tip that turns something you'd normally toss into a handy garden tool, and it's got people talking.

The scoop

In a short, silent video, TikTok user Julia Martin (@julialmartin__) shows how she repurposes an empty Parmesan cheese container lid as a plant watering tool.

@julialmartin__ 1 mason jar + 1 old parmasean cheese screw cap and wallah! Lightly water your garden or indoor plants, or so so so many other uses!!! 💚🌱#fyp #gardening #recycle #gardeninghacks ♬ Summer song - Remy Bond

The lid's small holes let just the right amount of water through, giving your plants a gentle drink instead of a heavy soak.

Instead of tossing out the green lid from a Parmesan cheese container, Julia saves it and screws it onto a glass jar filled with water. The lid's shaker side, the one with small holes, turns the jar into a DIY watering can.

When she tips the jar, water sprinkles out gently and evenly, making it perfect for giving small plants, herbs, or seedlings just the right amount of moisture.

How it's helping

This tip is a win-win.

First, it helps you water your plants more carefully, which is great for seedlings or delicate herbs. You don't need to buy a fancy watering can or plant mister: Just reuse something you already have at home.

Second, it's a great way to reuse something that would otherwise go in the trash. Parmesan lids are usually plastic and not always easy to recycle. Giving them a second life as a garden tool keeps them out of landfills and out of our oceans.

Small changes like this help cut down on single-use plastic and the crowding of waste in our landfills.

What everyone is saying

The video had people in the comments section feeling inspired.

One user commented, "YESSSS!! You get it," while another added, "This is so genius whatttt."

