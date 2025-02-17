Beekeeper reveals little-known hack for keeping honey jars clean: 'I surely did not know that'

Finding ingenious, new uses for old materials is the basis of many online lifestyle hacks. A great example is a beekeeper who recently introduced a new hack when they suggested the tops of old Parmesan cheese containers could fit onto mason jars and be used to pour honey without so much mess.

The scoop

The post was uploaded to a Reddit thread dedicated to beekeeping, so it was sure to attract the attention of honey experts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster titled the picture showing a Parmesan cap covering the top of a mason jar: "Did you know that a parmesan cheese lid screws onto a standard mason jar? Perfect no-mess snap top for either pouring or dribbling honey."

How it's helping

Finding ways to recycle and reuse materials around the house is a great way to save money. It also reduces waste, meaning our landfills are protected from overcrowding and our oceans are protected from pollution. And with bee populations continuing to decline, figuring out ways to use honey with minimal waste is increasingly important.

Plus, discovering methods to deliver honey with less mess could be beneficial to your health. Some research suggests honey can reduce the risk of heart disease, treat coughs, and relieve symptoms associated with gastrointestinal disease. It can also be used to treat wounds and has been particularly successful in treating burns.

Interestingly, this was not the first hack related to honey to gain some traction online. A woman recently shared a clever hack to turn the last bits of remaining honey in your jar into a delicious vinaigrette. Another demonstrated how to turn hardened, crystalized honey back into usable form.

What everyone's saying

That being said, commenters on the post were mixed.

Some were surprised to learn Parmesan container caps could fit onto a mason jar, with one commenting, "I surely did not know that." But others weren't so sure it would prevent a sticky mess when distributing honey: "Let's not pretend it's no mess but it's a great idea! Super applicable for other uses too, like homemade spice blends."

