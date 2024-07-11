Woman shares delicious tip to make sure you get every last drop from your honey jar: 'I always do this'

Don't toss that honey jar just yet — it can help you make a delicious salad dressing in seconds.

This clever hack from Too Good To Go repurposes the last bits of honey to whip up a tasty vinaigrette while cutting down on food waste.

The scoop

To make this easy dressing, start with a nearly empty jar of honey. Add a splash of hot water and give it a good shake to dissolve the remaining honey.

Then, add 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard, the juice of half a lemon, 1 teaspoon of your favorite seasoning blend, and a glug of olive oil. Put the lid back on and shake until combined. Drizzle the bright, zesty dressing over your salad and enjoy.

The popular antifood waste app Too Good To Go's UK Instagram account (@toogoodtogo.uk) shared this genius idea, noting "bees produce only 1.5 teaspoons of honey in their lifetimes" and encouraging users to "ensure you use every drop with this zingy salad dressing."

How it's working

This simple salad dressing hack saves you money by stretching an ingredient you already have. Rather than buying a new bottle of dressing, you can use up the last of your honey while it's still good.

Plus, using what you have reduces food waste, which is a win for both your wallet and the planet. Agriculture accounts for a whopping 70% of the world's freshwater usage, according to the World Bank. It also generates about one-third of global gas pollution.

By finding clever ways to use up every last drop, you can help conserve the massive amounts of water, land, and energy that go into producing our food. You'll also keep food out of landfills, where it releases methane, a potent planet-warming gas, as it decomposes.

The less food we waste, the more sustainable our food system becomes — and it starts with simple hacks like this one. As a bonus, homemade dressing contains none of the preservatives found in many store-bought options. You control the ingredients, so you know exactly what you're eating.

What people are saying

This waste-busting salad dressing has struck a chord with Instagram users. The responses have been overwhelmingly positive:

• "Great tip! Thank you."

• "Yummm! I always do this with honey at the end, these are nice ingredients though"

• "Oooh love this! Thank you!"

It's clear this clever kitchen hack resonates with folks looking for easy ways to save money, eat healthier, and tread a bit lighter on the Earth. Each small action, each drop of honey saved, adds up to a big impact over time.

So, before you recycle that empty honey jar, give it one last shake. Your salad will thank you, and so will the planet.

