Woman shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese shaker lid: 'Wait this is genius'

Don't throw out your empty Parmesan cheese containers right away, because TikTok user Megan (@_megan597) found the perfect way to reuse the lids.

The scoop

Like many avid coffee drinkers, Megan drinks her morning brew out of a mason jar. The only problem? They don't come with a lid that accommodates a straw.

Megan found a way around this by using a lid from her Parmesan cheese container.

Surprisingly, the lid fits perfectly on the mason jar. This makes it possible for Megan and other coffee drinkers to cover their drink with an open flap for the straw.

"Do with that information what you will," Megan jokingly remarks at the end.

What makes this hack stand out is how simple yet practical it is. Instead of buying an expensive specialty lid or tossing the container into the recycling bin, Megan shows that a quick moment of creativity can turn trash into something genuinely useful.

The best part? No tools, glue, or special skills required. Just a lid that might otherwise have ended up in the landfill.

How it's helping

Creative hacks like this offer more than a quick DIY solution; they also promote sustainability and help protect the environment. Repurposing packages and containers is an easy hobby to get into, and it can be very rewarding.

For this hack in particular, Megan and others who do this are keeping plastic Parmesan cheese lids out of landfills while giving them a purpose.

It may not seem like much, but if you stack small hacks like this up over time, the amount of plastic an individual can save is extraordinary.

Reducing plastic waste like this helps cut down on landfill crowding and keeps harmful debris from washing into our oceans, where it can endanger marine life. Even one small act of reuse helps chip away at a much larger problem.

On an individual level, this hack also saves mason jar users from having to shell out money for a custom lid with a straw hole. Plus, it's an easy way to get more use out of products you've already paid for.

Additionally, many brands offer recycling programs that offer in-store credit as a reward. So if you can't find a practical use for something you are about to throw away, see if you can make some money recycling it first.

What everyone's saying

The comments under Megan's video showed love for this hack.

"Wait this is genius," one user said.

"Going to try this out," another user added.

