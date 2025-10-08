Homeowner shares creative hack using old food cans: 'Genius'

An upcycler took to Reddit to share a unique hack to give old cans new life. The user turned a can into a device known to commenters as a buddy burner.

The poster included a photo of the burner, a can with multiple rings of cardboard inserted inside. In the caption, they wrote that by adding wax or vaseline as a fuel source, the burner can work as a food warmer. It's the perfect item to have on hand for camping or in case of emergencies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Buddy burners!" wrote one commenter. "Make them all the time in girl scouts to go under the vagabond stove."

The hack is an alternative to purchasing Sterno, which an internet search revealed can cost about $5 per can. This reusable option is a money-saving and eco-friendly version of a single-use store-bought item.

Utilizing used cans is a clever way to declutter your house without tossing items into the trash can. Each year, the United States alone sends 146.1 million tons of waste to landfills each year. Reusing items that would otherwise be discarded keeps the planet and your wallet healthy.

Saving cans not only keeps waste out of landfills, but it also reduces the amount of steel in demand. Steel production is a carbon-intensive process that accounts for about 7% of global pollution annually. Manufacturing steel also requires large amounts of water and discharges chemicals that pollute water sources.

Commenters were excited to learn a trick to reuse their old cans.

"Oh my God, I've never seen this in my life," posted one user. "This is f****** genius."

Others shared tips to take the eco-friendly behavior further.

"You could probably use old candles that you cannot safely burn anymore as a source for wax," said another commenter. "Melt all of the candles and then pour it over."

