Resident shares anger after dealing with neighbors' mindless behavior: 'Those cars would be ticketed every single day'

"Every single one of these cars blocking the sidewalk is parked in front of a perfectly good garage."

One look around your nearest city proves how cars have become a dominant part of modern life. It's no secret that they are everywhere, but sometimes they can go too far.

That's what one Redditor discovered while walking around a neighborhood in Medford, Massachusetts. House after house had a car squeezed into a driveway, often spilling over into the sidewalk.

"Every single one of these cars blocking the sidewalk is parked in front of a perfectly good garage," they wrote in a post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

In some cases, the sidewalk also sloped down behind the cars, effectively leaving no room to walk down the sidewalk, let alone maneuver a wheelchair or stroller. One car even had a trunk rack dangerously sticking straight across at eye level.

Certain cities make it difficult to park on the street overnight, which may have forced drivers to pull such cramped moves. Still, it begs the question: Is having a car worth it? On top of parking woes and limited space, there's also the financial drain at the gas pump and the auto shop for conventional cars — not to mention the fuel they burn is toxic to both humans and the planet.

Other transit options like trains, subways, buses, biking, and tried-and-true walking are all cheaper and cleaner ways to get around. Yet the public infrastructure isn't always there, which means many people drive cars for lack of a better option.

Realistically, finding small ways to get out of the car when able or carpooling with other drivers is the most some people can get away from cars, and those actions still make a difference. So does double checking that your car doesn't impact someone else, like this Redditor captured.

"That isn't fair to anyone needing the sidewalk. Tow them all," one commenter wrote.

"The sidewalk is public property," another added.

"Those cars would be ticketed every single day if that was my city," a third warned.

