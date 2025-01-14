New York City parent sparks outrage with photo of egregious parking job: 'No rules or accountability'

"Driving in NYC is like the Wild West in the 1800s."

New York City may be known for being great for getting around on foot, but while many residents love to stroll from place to place, one pointed out the drawbacks of navigating with a stroller.

The resident took to r/f***cars to share their frustration. "Love to push a stroller through New York City :)," the poster wrote, presumably sarcastically, above a photo of two sidewalk ramps necessary for safely maneuvering a stroller blocked by cars.

"Most people from outside New York City dont know right turns on red lights is illegal," another Redditor commented.

"These cars are parked," the OP responded.

Walking instead of driving saves people money on gas and parking. It also benefits their health and that of the planet. Even just replacing a two-mile drive with a walk every day eliminates more than 600 pounds of pollution over a year.

If you do choose or need to drive, parking in a way that impedes those who walk undermines these benefits. Blocking ramps or sidewalks doesn't just inconvenience people with strollers; it inconveniences everyone and creates safety hazards for those in wheelchairs or otherwise limited in mobility.

While it is a growing problem in the streets and parking lots of cities everywhere, especially as cars get bigger, it seems to be especially common in dense cities such as New York, where there are few places for cars to park.

"Driving in NYC is like the wild west in the 1800s. No rules or accountability," another frustrated user commented.

To avoid being part of the problem and ensure that pedestrians and cyclists can safely get where they are going, take accountability. If you're going somewhere that may not have parking, consider taking public transit or even a rideshare, many of which now employelectric vehicles, which have the added benefit of producing no tailpipe pollution.

