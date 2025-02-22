Resident baffled by neighbor's 'extremely infuriating' parking job: 'This can get you towed away with a simple phone call to the police'

A person took to Reddit to vent their frustration after finding a car blocking a sidewalk in their neighborhood.

Posting in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit with the caption, "There's a special place in hell for people who park across the sidewalk," the original poster shared an image of a car poking out of a driveway and almost completely blocking the sidewalk in the process.

It's unclear from the picture if the issue is the driveway is too short to fully contain a car, or if it might be blocked by other vehicles preventing it from parking farther up. Either way, it nearly fully blocked the sidewalk.

Thoughtless parking has become practically endemic to life in most American cities at this point. Between massive trucks that take up huge swathes of parking lots to fit in spaces and cars that treat bike lanes like parking lots, the problem continues to get worse as cars and trucks swell in size.

Even blocking sidewalks is commonplace in neighborhoods around the country. While this may seem like a minor issue to most pedestrians, if you are a person who has disabilities or uses a wheelchair, it becomes a much more serious issue, as maneuvering around the offending vehicles becomes a much riskier proposition.

Inaccessible walkways can also encourage people to drive rather than walk, meaning they're spending more money on expensive fuel if they drive a polluting gas-powered vehicle — also contributing to accelerated planetary warming — and not getting the health benefits of a stroll.

Commenters were understandably irate at this parker.

"Yeah as a wheelchair user this stuff is why I stay home," said one. "I always end up pushing back down the sidewalk and having to use the street."

"This is extremely infuriating for people who need to use wheelchairs, walking sticks, dogs (who get stressed out knowing their owner needs to be in a safe walking path but can't bc of stupid stuff like this) to move around," said another. "Maybe just mildly infuriating for people who are able to easily walk around it, but for others it can be incredibly inconvenient and potentially dangerous."

"In my area," said a third, "this can get you towed away with a simple phone call to the police!"

