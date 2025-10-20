Homeowner frustrated by thoughtless neighbor's baffling parking strategy: 'Nobody says anything'

A homeowner in Southern California sparked a wave of frustration online after sharing a photo of a neighbor's car parked directly across a public sidewalk, a move that blocks access for pedestrians, strollers, and people who use wheelchairs alike.

The photo, posted to the r/SFV subreddit, shows a silver Kia parked perpendicular to a driveway, cutting off the sidewalk almost completely. The poster explained that the car has been sitting there for months without visible license plates, saying, "We can get around it but I just find it really annoying because he obviously doesn't care if people get to use the public sidewalk. It bothers other neighbors too but nobody says anything."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post hit a nerve with other residents, many of whom said they've seen similar violations in their neighborhoods. It also raises a larger issue: When neighbors disregard shared public space, they don't just create minor inconveniences. They can also actively block local progress on accessibility and sustainability.

For homeowners trying to add curbside EV chargers, maintain sidewalk gardens, or install stormwater-friendly landscaping, illegally parked vehicles and ignored code rules can make those projects harder to manage.



Cities like Los Angeles have begun testing green curb zones that allow residents to repurpose parking spaces for tree planting or bike parking, helping neighborhoods stay both walkable and climate-friendly.

Reddit commenters were quick to agree that this particular driver had crossed a line. "He's blocking a sidewalk and an ADA pathway," one wrote. "Children, old folks, and folks with mobility aids are forced into the street." Another added, "Sidewalk isn't his property — it's public." A third kept it simple: "Report it. It's illegal and a hazard."

Keeping sidewalks clear isn't just about following the rules. It's about giving everyone safe access to shared space and supporting the small, local steps that make greener neighborhoods possible.

