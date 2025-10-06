Homeowner sparks debate after sharing photo of neighbor's backyard: 'Not much you can do'

A homeowner has faced backlash from the Reddit community after posting for advice about a neighbor's backyard that is growing out of control.

"I have sent in two complaints to our HOA & one into the City of San Marcos, which both said they couldn't help me,' the homeowner wrote below images of the yard, which showed a mix of tall grass and native plants.

"Does anyone have any ideas on how to get this fixed? We are finding snakes, all kinds of bugs & their weeds are starting to grow through our fence," the homeowner added.

Commenters on the post were not sympathetic to the homeowner's concerns, with some even going as far as to point out that this is what nature intended. "So much habitat for migrating birds & butterflies! Thanks for sharing, love a good rewilding," one commenter wrote.

Another Reddit user added: "If you lived next to an open field it would be the same thing. Not much you can do unless they mow it."

Replacing manicured grass lawns with native plants and natural ground cover, such as clover and buffalo grass, is gaining popularity as people look for more environmentally friendly options that also save them money.

Native plants and natural gardens are much easier and cheaper to maintain because they don't need extensive watering or store-bought fertilizers to grow, saving people time and money on yard maintenance. Additionally, they help support local ecosystems and the wildlife that reside there, including pollinators, which are essential for food production.

Despite the many benefits of more natural yards, many neighbors have caused issues for homeowners looking to make these changes to their homes. This is likely because they don't fit with local aesthetics and are not as tidy as traditional, manicured gardens.

Talking to people about these issues can help overcome negative perceptions about native yards and promote progress toward a cleaner future.

