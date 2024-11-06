Company aims to transform city streets with game-changing switch in streetlights: '[This] will solve real problems'

This solution would make EVs a more attractive option for people who don't have easy access to a charging point.

Electric vehicles are gaining momentum, but there is still some question about how people living in busy cities and apartment blocks can charge their vehicles more easily.

Beam Global may have come up with the solution. The company recently launched BeamSpot, a solar- and wind-powered EV charger that could replace street lights in city streets, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and airports.

As reported by Inside EVs, the curbside chargers produce much of their electricity via solar panels and a wind turbine, which is then stored in integrated batteries. Additionally, because they plan to replace street lights, they require less work to install than traditional EV chargers.

🗣️ If you were going to buy an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Installing more curbside charging points could be a game-changer for EVs. While EVs are easy to charge for people with their own driveway or garage, people living in busy cities and apartment complexes have a harder time finding charging points. This solution would make EVs a more attractive option for people who don't have easy access to a charging point, potentially increasing EV adoption.

Switching to an EV can have a number of benefits for drivers. Firstly, they are cheaper to run and maintain than traditional fuel-powered cars. This is because they have far fewer moving parts and fewer components that require servicing. Recharging is also much cheaper than refueling, and electricity is usually price-stable. More and more charging stations are being deployed across the U.S., making it easier to travel long distances in an EV.

EVs are also better for the environment and our health. While there are some concerns with the production of their batteries, the pollution and waste produced during this process is still much less than that produced while running a gasoline or diesel-powered car.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, the harmful pollution emitted from driving a fuel-powered car negatively affects people's health —so much so that Stockholm, Sweden, has announced that driving a gasoline or diesel-powered car in the city will be banned by 2025.

Beam Global hopes that the BeamSpot will help make EVs more accessible, helping more people to switch to EVs and save money.

Beam Global's CEO, Desmond Wheatley, said in a statement, "We believe our BeamSpot product line will solve real problems both in America and in Europe: expanding access to charging where people need it most, at the curb on the street and in parking lots."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.