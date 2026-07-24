Panasonic recalls 11,480 toaster ovens in the US over shock and fire risk

They said a fiberglass sleeve may not fully protect the power cord insulation.

Panasonic has recalled 11,480 electric toaster ovens sold in the United States, with another 2,184 distributed in Canada, after regulators warned the kitchen appliances could pose a serious shock or fire risk.

What happened?

The NB-G200 models covered by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall are stainless steel toaster ovens with the Panasonic logo on the front and a temperature knob positioned along the bottom.

Regulators linked the issue to the appliance's cord covering. They said a fiberglass sleeve may not fully protect the power cord insulation, which can create a risk of shock or fire. Panasonic's North America division in Newark, New Jersey, imported the units, which were made in China.

Sold online for about $170, the toaster ovens were available from October 2024 to April 2026 on Amazon.com, Costco.com, Panasonic.com, and other platforms.

The CPSC said it received four complaints involving tripped circuit breakers or outlets, plus one report that the oven stopped working. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Why does it matter?

Even without reported injuries, tripped breakers and outlets can be early signs of electrical problems, and kitchen fire hazards can escalate quickly.

While this recall can look like an isolated incident, many consumer products pose similar hazards. Other recalled items include everything from lawn chairs to portable phone chargers.

These dangers can be accentuated if the products are purchased from third-party sellers on websites like Amazon.

What can I do?

Anyone with one of these ovens should stop using it right away, verify that the model number is NB-G200, and avoid plugging it back in just to see whether it still works.

Panasonic is offering affected consumers a full refund through a link on its website.

A unit that appears to function normally can still pose a risk if the cord insulation is compromised.

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