Nearly 1,200 Amazon-sold lounge chairs recalled after customer loses finger in hinge

Federal officials said consumers should stop using the chair immediately.

A lounge chair designed for outdoor relaxation is now at the center of a serious safety warning after a user reportedly lost a finger while adjusting it, as NBC News detailed.

What happened?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on May 28 that Giantex is recalling about 1,155 outdoor lounge chairs sold on Amazon and the company's website because of what officials described as an "amputation risk."

The recall follows a report of a particularly severe injury.

According to the notice, one person suffered a finger amputation while using the chair's adjustment mechanism. The CPSC warned other consumers are also at risk of placing their fingers at a "pinch point when adjusting."

The recalled product is Giantex model number NP10025NY. According to the CPSC, the chairs are blue, measuring 76 inches long, 23 inches wide, and 13 inches high, and use a five-position adjustable locking system. The backrest can be raised from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches.

According to the recall, the chairs were sold from August 2023 through October 2025 for $75 to $90.

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Why does it matter?

Even on mainstream shopping sites such as Amazon, faulty or unvetted products can crop up.

While reputable companies aren't immune to recalled products, the recall risk can be higher if a seller specializes in mass-producing items prioritizing low prices over quality and durability.

Consumer Reports says people can protect themselves by taking "greater care with higher stakes items," including baby products, personal care items, and electronics with lithium-ion batteries. On Amazon, confirm who is shipping and selling your purchase.

"One good sign is if you can find the exact same product on other major retail sites. Being unable to find a company website is a bad sign," the consumer advocacy organization wrote.

What else should I do?

Federal officials said consumers should stop using the chair immediately.

Consumers who purchased the lounge chair are being told to check the packaging for model number NP10025NY and confirm whether their product matches the recall description. The recalled chairs are blue and include the five-position adjustable locking system described by the CPSC.

Owners are advised to contact Giantex for a full refund. If you think you may own one of the chairs, avoid adjusting the backrest and keep others in your household from using it until you verify whether it is included in the recall.

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