Can't swing the upfront cost of solar panels? This innovative startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Solar panels can provide thousands of dollars in energy savings each year. But what happens when you can't swing upfront installation costs? A company like Palmetto can be a possible solution.

What is Palmetto?

Palmetto is a company with more than 16 years of clean energy experience, and its LightReach leasing program is unlocking the benefits of solar across 31 states.

Palmetto's LightReach plans require no money down for solar installation while allowing you to lock in a low monthly energy rate.

Palmetto will handle project design, permitting, and installation with its end-to-end service. Because it would continue to own the solar panels installed on your home, Palmetto would also cover all maintenance and proactively monitor your system to ensure it's running smoothly. Meanwhile, you can track your solar panel production and receive detailed energy advice using the Palmetto app.

Why is Palmetto important?

Residential solar costs have declined over the past 10-plus years. However, with the average solar system going for nearly $18,000 on the low end — and that's after a federal tax credit set to expire in a few months — purchasing panels is still out of reach for many, particularly households that would benefit most from protection against volatile energy prices.

Palmetto's LightReach program addresses this accessibility gap by minimizing upfront costs. With Palmetto, you'll essentially secure your energy rate for the next 25 years.

How solar panels benefit communities

Around 60% of the country's energy still comes from fossil fuels such as gas and petroleum, according to the Energy Information Administration. When burned, these dirty sources release toxic pollution associated with chronic disease and millions of annual premature deaths.

Using solar to power your home — whether you choose to purchase or lease your panels — helps contribute to clearer skies and healthier air quality for everyone in your community.

If leasing isn't for you, EnergySage has free tools to help you explore your solar options. Acting now could ensure you snag the best deal for your panels because the 30% solar credit (which doesn't apply to solar leasing plans) sunsets Dec. 31. If you're on the fence about whether buying or leasing is right for you, Palmetto has a handy breakdown that can help.

