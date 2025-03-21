This revolutionary startup has unlocked the bill savings of rooftop solar without the enormous upfront costs: 'It is designed to save you money'

"Their price per kilowatt was better than the rest and they also had the best interest rate."

Solar panels produce free electricity using the power of the sun. So why doesn't every home utilize this money-saving technology?

Despite the price of panels dropping in recent years — and the availability of government and state-specific initiatives providing tax incentives and discounts to encourage take-up — the upfront investment might still be too much for budgeting households.

But what if you could benefit from dramatically lower energy bills without the initial financial hit?

The scoop

Start-up Palmetto is aiming to put the power of the sun in the hands — and homes — of more people.

The company offers solar panel leases through its LightReach program, with the money saved on energy bills more than the price consumers pay for a monthly plan.

First, an assessment will check electricity rates and typical household energy needs. Then, the perfect solar power system will be designed to suit. Once Palmetto has been given the thumbs up, it will design, permit, install, and activate the technology, allowing you to reduce your utility bills immediately.

"LightReach is designed to save you money," Palmetto said.

How it's helping

This allows households to make use of free, clean energy that will supplement power accessed from the local power grid without the prohibitive upfront costs.

With solar energy reducing the need for grid-provided power, you can cut your reliance on expensive electricity that is likely created by burning dirty fuels — which release planet-warming gases that encourage global temperatures to rise. If you pair that energy production with battery storage, you could even avoid grid-provided energy entirely.

What's more, if the grid goes down during a storm or other extreme weather event, you can keep the lights on thanks to a power-generating system that runs independently.

With LightReach, you can also avoid maintenance costs and have expert monitoring of your system's performance. With some plans available for no money down, it's a great way for homeowners to help the planet without breaking the bank.

What everyone's saying

One happy customer said, "Between the incentives and the monthly savings, the installation will be paid off in no time, and the panels increase the value of my house by $15,000! Can't ask for better than that."

"I went with Palmetto after interviewing four solar companies and getting three quotes for a purchased solar system," another added. "Their price per kilowatt was better than the rest and they also had the best interest rate."

