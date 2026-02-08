Shopper makes jaw-dropping discovery after noticing peculiar item on thrift store shelf: 'What a score'

A routine trip to Goodwill turned into a jackpot moment after a shopper shared what they believed to be a rare Pablo Picasso sculpture maquette purchased for just $12.99.

The find was shared on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls forum, where users regularly post surprising secondhand discoveries. According to the original poster, the sculpture caught their attention at a Goodwill in Northern Tucson because it closely resembles the iconic untitled Picasso sculpture installed in Daley plaza.

Photos included in the post show a metal sculpture mounted on a base, along with markings on the underside referencing the Chicago Board of Public Works and a 1967 copyright.

The post quickly gained traction, especially after one commenter replied, "One of those sold for $10k 8 years ago at a New York auction."

As the discussion continued, commenters offered differing estimates of what the sculpture might be worth.

One user initially suggested a value of $250 to $350 before revising their estimate to between $1,500 and $2,750 after further research.

Another commenter added that the original 1964 maquette is housed at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Beyond the valuation debate, the post highlighted why thrifting continues to appeal to many shoppers. Secondhand stores can offer meaningful savings on everyday items while occasionally yielding rare or unexpected finds at steep discounts.

Past thrift store discoveries — such as an unusual lamp find or a surprising camera bag purchase — show how resale shopping can reward patience and curiosity. Thrifting also helps to keep usable items in circulation longer.

Commenters reacted with a mix of disbelief and humor.

"Holy cats, what a score!" exclaimed one commenter.

Another said, "Lovely find! Cherish it."

Finally, a third commented in awe, "That's amazing! Wild that someone donated that."

