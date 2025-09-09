Gardening experts issue PSA over harmful landscaping practice: 'To be absolutely clear, you should not do this'

"I don't understand why landscape companies still do this."

The dangers of over-mulching, a common but harmful landscaping mistake, have been highlighted yet again, this time by a group of master gardeners.

A Facebook post, shared by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Chester County page, explained the common pitfall of adding too much mulch to the base of a tree.

This faux pas is known as a mulch volcano and is incredibly harmful to a tree's health.

"To be absolutely clear, you should not do this," the post warned, showing a particularly hefty hunk of mulch smothering a tree trunk.

Mulch is often beneficial as a weed suppressant, so these volcanoes can appear thanks to well-meaning homeowners hoping to keep their garden free from unwanted plants. However, not only have they broken the bank by buying a massive amount of mulch, they've also put the life of their tree at risk.

When the mulch is applied too thickly, it can trap moisture in the tree trunk, attracting pests and potentially causing decay.

During warmer weather, the mulch can dry out, blocking moisture and oxygen from reaching the tree roots. As researcher David R. Jackson explained in the post, "When soil oxygen levels drop too low, root growth declines, making it impossible for the plant to take up water and nutrients." This creates a smothering effect, and in some cases can even kill the tree.

If you want to use mulch to give your garden a uniform look, be sure to use a small amount and avoid piling it up around tree roots.

Another way to reduce lawn maintenance without using mulch is to install a native plant lawn. It can save you time and money while also lowering water bills. An abundance of native plants is the perfect home for pollinators like butterflies and bees. These small insects have a massive impact on protecting the global food supply, so a better ecosystem for them equals a healthier planet for all.

Even just replacing a small part of your lawn with native plants or natural lawn alternatives, such as clover and buffalo grass, can allow you to reap the benefits of a rewilded garden.

Commenters on the Facebook post had plenty to say about the practice.

"I don't understand why landscape companies still do this," one said. "You'd think they would know better by now."

"Selling more mulch seems to be the priority," another added.

