Gardener shares photos after spotting 'inevitable result' of concerning trend: 'It's pretty sad'

This common landscaping mistake could cost you your tree — here's what to avoid.

An Ontario-based gardener with nearly two decades of experience shared a few photos of mulch mishaps to Facebook, warning homeowners that over-mulching will kill their tree.

"Here is a picture of what we mean when we refer to 'mulch volcanoes,'" landscaper Lisa Burkitt wrote. "... I know everyone has seen them in recent years. And the inevitable result … death of the tree."

Here is a picture of what we mean when we refer to "mulch volcanoes"......I know everyone has seen them in recent years. And the inevitable result......death of the tree. Posted by Burkitt's Gardening & Home Services on Wednesday 30 July 2025

The photos show some mighty mulch volcanoes — huge piles of mulch surrounding the tree's trunk. While it can be an indication of lazy landscaping, it's also an extremely common — and costly — mistake that first-time gardeners make.

While mulch can be a great way to suppress weeds and boost soil health, you can easily have too much of a good thing.

Mulch retains moisture, which can cause the trunk to rot. Once the mulch washes away, exposed roots can strangle the tree. Neither scenario is good, and both will likely end up killing the tree.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Instead, mulch should be placed in a donut-shaped ring several inches from the trunk. The root flare — where the trunk begins to separate into roots — should be visible and not covered by mulch.

Trees aren't cheap, and not only are homeowners losing money with this mulching mistake, but they're also missing out on the benefits a tree can offer.

Even one tree can have a huge impact on the local environment. Trees cool the surrounding area, provide shelter for wildlife, and reduce air pollution.

Native trees are the best — they boost biodiversity, use fewer resources, and they'll be easier to take care of, too. Since native trees and plants don't require as much water or labor, they cut down on bills and save you time on maintenance.

If a brand-new tree isn't in the budget, you can enjoy similar benefits by rewilding your yard. Native grasses, flowers, and plants are low-maintenance, beautiful, and great for the planet.

Many commenters had noticed mulch volcanoes in their community, and others had no idea it was harmful to the tree.

"Mulching around trees should resemble a shallow donut or saucer, not a volcano," one user stressed.

Another commenter said: "It's pretty sad. I reached out to this property owner several years ago when it was done, but wasn't taken seriously. Now a large number of the trees have died and been cut down."

"I had no idea," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.