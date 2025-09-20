Resident sparks outrage with photo of local company's bizarre scheme: 'That's an immediate no'

One user explained how this kind of scheme affected their area.

A Reddit post is gaining attention as it highlights the way littering and damage to the Earth coincide with outrageous marketing tactics.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Accompanied by a photo of a business card for a clean-up service contained in a plastic bag with rocks, the post explained, "The way this landscaping company advertises with its business card."

This is far from the first time companies have used planet-harming tactics, like littering, to promote their business. Plus, the inundation of advertisements is a persistent issue.

Earlier this year, Capital One Bank received backlash for using blimps to promote an event, polluting the sky for unsuspecting citizens. An individual also reported finding an advertisement inside their fortune cookie, and others are similarly bothered by gas station ads that play in their faces unwillingly while they're trying to fill up their cars.

Many seem to agree: You cannot escape the overconsumption culture that drives you to spend more and waste more.

With the particular marketing tactic in the Reddit post, by throwing a business card with rocks and a single-use plastic product in the user's driveway, the issue is bigger than consumerism.

Litter does more than make natural areas look worse. Plastic or other trash can be misidentified as food by wildlife and be consumed, harming or even killing animals. Plus, if this poster had not found the baggie before a decent gust of wind came through, the rocks may not have been heavy enough to prevent it from ending up in a nearby waterway.

Commenters shared their aversion to the unnecessary marketing and outright littering.

One user explained how this kind of scheme affected their area. "I wish my city would ban all unsolicited advertising like this. People go around and put their card for their auto repair etc. under the windshield wiper or tucked in the driver's window on every car on the block. Then I go to walk my dog and half of them are tossed in the street," they said.

Another user added, "That's an immediate no."

