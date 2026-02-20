Ideas and gear recommendations for getting the family outside more in 2026

Here are a few of our favorite ways to enjoy the great outdoors no matter where you're located.

Getting kids outside is one of the most important things parents can do, according to experts across the board. Especially in the first five years of a child's life, access to outdoor adventures and exploration can promote overall mental and physical well-being, as well as specific benefits like promoting bone health and strengthening immune systems.

There is even a growing number of "nature-based" preschools around the country that put a heavy emphasis on movement and time spent outside, with some programs committing to being outside rain or shine. Nature schools can empower children to learn independence and confidence, while also connecting them more closely with the planet.

But beyond the classroom, how can parents and caregivers help their children enjoy the great outdoors?

Tips for getting kids and families outside

Getting everyone dressed and ready to leave the house can be its own adventure. But once the family is ready to roll, here are a few of our favorite ways to enjoy the great outdoors no matter where you're located:

🥾 Research a list of top hiking trails in your area and have family members take turns picking one to cross off

🧺 Have a family picnic at the nearest park, even on a school night

🐦 Go birdwatching around the neighborhood and start a journal of what you've spotted

📍 Create a scavenger hunt for kids to explore their favorite green space near home

🚲 Join a "bike bus" or try to walk with your kids to school, depending on the walkability of your commute

⚽ Playing on a sports team is another great way for kids to soak up sunshine and fresh air, and adults can get in on the action too by looking into rec leagues

🚣 Go rowing or kayaking — and for bonus points, consider picking up trash with a net or fishing for invasive fish while you're enjoying your local lakes and rivers

🏕️ And there may be no better way to connect with nature than camping

Best outdoor and camping gear for families with kids

Some of those may be bigger endeavors than others, such as hiking and camping, which are great options for really giving kids access to all that nature has to offer. That said, it's important to come prepared with the right equipment.

Finding the right camping and hiking gear will help ensure your family stays comfortable and happy (and prevent any mid-trail meltdowns).

TCD editors are fans of REI's selection of both family-friendly and beginner-friendly outdoor equipment, especially the Westward four-person tent for its easy setup (at a campground or in the backcountry), the Campwell sleeping pad (which is self-inflatable and great for car-camping adventures), and the three-season Campwell 30 sleeping bag (which stays warm in temperatures down to 30 degrees Fahrenheit).

Of course, finding the best camping tents for families and investing in camping gear that makes camping more comfortable will always be a personal decision. Testing out options at your local outdoor retailer can make a world of difference, especially if you have little ones with big opinions.

REI's sustainability track record

REI has been in the news for eco-friendly initiatives quite a few times in the past few years. For example, a new REI distribution center in Tennessee has achieved the best level of green building recognition: LEED v4 Platinum certification.

The facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, in this case from onsite solar panels and energy from a new solar farm nearby.

In addition to REI's state-of-the-art facilities and innovative collaborations, REI members nationwide can always trade in their used gear and clothing to get gift cards in exchange — which also keeps items out of landfills.

Further, many of the brands REI keeps in stock, such as Merrell and Patagonia, are among the most sustainable gear and equipment brands around. That includes REI Co-op's own Westward and Campwell brands, mentioned above in the recommendations, which prioritize recycled materials, avoidance of PFAS chemicals, and meeting Bluesign and The Climate Label certifications.

