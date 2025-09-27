Frustrated homeowners search for solutions after sketchy solar panel deal traps them in financial limbo: 'This is lawyer territory'

Outdated solar panel contracts are creating unexpected headaches for some homeowners, and a recent case is showing how old agreements can derail modern financing.

On Reddit, one poster shared in r/solar that they were denied a home equity loan because of panels installed under a defunct company's deal.

The homeowner explained that her husband's father worked for a solar company more than a decade ago. As part of an employee offer, the family leased panels for $40 a month with the option to buy after 11 years.

But the company never changed them, and years later, the business folded — its owner eventually landing in prison for fraud.

Now, 15 years later, the couple's mortgage lender is refusing to approve a loan because the original solar lease doesn't clarify what happens if the home is sold or foreclosed. With the company gone, they can't buy out the panels, and no one can provide documentation that clears the issue.

Solar can still be one of the best ways for homeowners to cut long-term energy costs while reducing planet-heating pollution. For many, however, the upfront cost of installation is simply too high.

Still, cases like this show how paperwork from old agreements can complicate financing down the road.

One Redditor responded with blunt advice: "Unfortunately this is lawyer territory. Someone needs to hunt down who owns the remains of the leasing company and talk to them.".



Others offered different strategies:

"Don't waste your time with a lawyer. Contact a title company. That's literally what they do—track down liens and lease owners against a property," one commenter advised.

"Find out if there's a lien currently against it for the solar. If so, it's easy enough to find out who the lienholder is. If there is no lien, and you said it was paid off by the owner, then I would assume that I now own them outright and go to another bank," another added.

