Resident sparks heated debate after questioning online hate for solar panel leasing: 'This is not true'

To lease or to buy? When it comes to solar panels, that is the question.

At least, that was the question facing one homeowner, who kicked off a contentious debate on Reddit by asking for users' opinions. The discussion took place on the r/Solar subreddit, where the homeowner explained their dilemma.

The original poster said that they don't know how long they will stay in their current home but want to get solar panels. Because of this, they were strongly considering a solar lease instead of getting a loan to buy the panels.

"What's the scare?" the OP asked. "If I can cut off 13 cents per kilowatt hour used and the only risk is when we sell the buyer needs to take over the same contract isn't that a good deal if we don't want a solar loan of 40,000 to deal with?"

Anyone who chooses solar energy should be applauded, as it is one of the cleanest and cheapest energy sources available. By getting solar panels, you not only reduce the world's reliance on dirty energy, but you also reduce your reliance on the grid and can bring your monthly energy bills way down — sometimes to zero.

But the upfront cost of solar panels can be prohibitive, which is where solar leasing comes in. Options such as Palmetto's LightReach program allow homeowners to lease solar panels, bringing sustainable energy to their roofs with little to no down payment required.

Some commenters on the Reddit thread came to the defense of buying solar panels, saying that it is the best way to maximize savings. Others went as far as to say that purchasing panels is the only way to save with solar, but those thoughts were quickly debuffed, with many saying that leasing programs, like those from Palmetto, can still result in solar savings.

"This is not true," the OP commented. "It still saves you money compared to the grid, depending on your situation."

Of course, for some, buying solar panels is a better option. For those people, EnergySage offers free tools that make it easy to get and compare quotes from local installers. And if you're not sure whether buying or leasing is better, check out this helpful guide featuring the pros and cons of each.

"Leases just mean someone else is taking the risk of non-production and/or service," one commenter pointed out.

