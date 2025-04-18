Shopper thrilled after discovering premium item with low price tag at thrift store: 'Happy for y'all'

OtterBox may be best known for its practically indestructible phone cases, but one Reddit user's viral thrift-store find is showing that the brand has more to offer than just tech protection.

In a post shared to the popular subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the original poster showed off a rugged OtterBox cooler they bought for just $4.50.

"It was marked $9, but luckily for me, it was 50% off day," they wrote. "These things sold for $300 new!"

The post includes multiple photos of the backpack-style cooler, which is in nearly perfect condition.

One image highlights its built-in bottle opener, while another shows the padded shoulder straps that make it easy to carry on hikes, beach days, or summer road trips.

It didn't take long for the post to go viral in the subreddit, racking up comments from users who were amazed by both the deal and the brand's product.

"Was not aware they made other stuff then bulletproof phone cases," one user commented.

While the cooler is a great find, the post also highlights the everyday benefits of thrift shopping.

From scoring rare items to saving serious cash, thrifting offers a low-cost, low-impact way to stock up on essentials.

Secondhand gems are everywhere, from a $2,000 Louis Vuitton bag to a $600 Allen Edmonds shoe and trench coat haul scored for under $25.

Beyond helping your wallet, buying at thrift stores keeps perfectly usable goods out of landfills, cutting down on unnecessary waste and harmful pollution.

It also supports the circular economy, where items are reused and repurposed instead of being tossed after one life.

Commenters were quick to celebrate the score as well as crack a few jokes.

"Another day, another thrifted cooler! Happy for y'all," one person replied.

"Wow, you did good!" another added.

Someone else was more interested in the scenery: "Great deal, though I'm more intrigued by your vases in the background!"

"I love my vintage glass collection!" the OP replied.

