Home cook shares genius, money-saving uses for leftover orange peels: 'Works with most citrus fruits'

A resourceful Redditor is making waves in the r/ZeroWaste community with their ingenious approach to using every part of an orange.

Their post, titled "Oranges are my personal zero-waste MVP," showcases a delightful array of orange-based creations that are as practical as they are eco-friendly.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image accompanying the post reveals a treasure trove of orange-derived goodies: candied peels, zesty tea blends, dried slices, infused vodka, and even a natural cleaning solution. It's a citrusy feast for the eyes that's inspiring others to rethink their relationship with food waste.

In a follow-up comment, the Redditor shares their orange-saving secrets. From crafting orange simple syrup for coffee and cocktails to baking whole-orange cakes, their creativity knows no bounds. They even turn peels into a DIY cleaning solution by soaking them in white vinegar for two weeks.

These clever hacks aren't just good for the planet — they're great for your wallet, too.

By maximizing the use of a single orange, you're stretching your grocery budget and reducing the need for store-bought products. Imagine sipping on homemade orange-infused cocktails or using a natural, citrus-scented cleaner without spending an extra dime.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

But the benefits go beyond personal gain. By finding new uses for what might otherwise be tossed, you're keeping valuable organic matter out of landfills. This reduces methane pollution and helps combat atmospheric damage, one orange at a time.

The Reddit community is buzzing with excitement over these juicy ideas.

"Tear up fresh orange peel and put it in an airtight container with granulated sugar," one commenter suggests. "... In ~24 hours you'll have Oleo-saccharum which can be added to cocktails, punches, etc. Works with most citrus fruits."

Another chimes in, "In the winter I infuse the peels into vodka and sweeten with simple syrup to create my own version of triple sec."

The creativity doesn't stop at oranges, either. As one user points out: "You can do similar stuff with watermelon! I make watermelon rind pickles and chutney, and I just found a recipe for candied rinds I want to try."

These orange-inspired ideas are a perfect example of how small, everyday choices can lead to a more sustainable lifestyle. By thinking creatively about our food scraps, we can save money, reduce waste, and have fun in the process. Now that's a zesty approach to saving the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.