Gardener shares brilliant hack using kitchen scraps: 'I've saved so much money'

"I just learned this recently and it made a difference."

Ever wish there was a cheap and easy way to toughen up your plants? The answer may be sitting in your kitchen.

The scoop

Onions are not only good for you and your dinner, but they also help keep other plants strong and healthy.

According to a study by the Shreeyash Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, the compounds found inside the average onion can promote plant growth, build resistance to fungus and disease, and ward off pests.

As TikToker Claudia Orange (@claudiaorange33) demonstrated in a short video, making this happen is easy.

All you have to do is save your onion scraps after chopping — peels and all — and toss them in some water. Let them soak for a day or two, and that water will turn into a natural fertilizer packed with nutrients your plants will love. Feed your plants this oniony drink whenever you would normally water them.

How it's helping

This simple trick gives plant parents and home gardeners a boost in more ways than one.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For starters, store-bought soil and fertilizers are not cheap, but there are plenty of onion scraps to go around that might otherwise get thrown out. Got more food scraps? There are many other ways to get the most out of them and reduce food waste.

Plus, many fertilizers and pesticides are made with harmful chemicals that do more harm than good in the long run. With onion scraps, you don't have to worry about something toxic ending up in your yard or on your skin.

"I've saved so much money buying fertilizer, and my plants have never looked this beautiful," Claudia said.

What everyone's saying

Claudia shared her advice with the world, and people appreciated it.

"Nice tip!" one commenter wrote.

"I'll have to try this," marveled another.

"This is absolutely true," a third affirmed. "I just learned this recently and it made a difference."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.