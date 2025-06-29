Expert shares simple method to save money on expensive gardening soil: 'Each bed gets better every year'

A TikToker took gardening to a whole new level — growing everything from peppers and tomatoes to figs, not in the dirt, but in a raised bed filled with logs. And surprisingly, the method not only works but gets better over time.

"Buying soil is expensive. Finding old logs is free," said Seb (@solarity.acres), the creator behind the viral hugelkultur garden beds.

#containergardening #hugelkultur ♬ original sound - Seb 💚 @solarity.acres How to fill raised beds for free? Just fill em up with old logs. It's called hugelkultur, and it's the CHEAPEST way to fill container garden beds. It also is the best way to build garden beds (containers or in the ground) that hold moisture super well. Once a hugelkultur bed is established, it almost never needs watering because the wood acts like a sponge, soaking up extra water like a sponge and releasing it back to the soil through capilarry action when it needs it. Hugelkultur also promotes beneficial fungi which help feed your plants nutrients and minerals through microzzal connections, AND break down organic material into beautiful living soil for your plants. It would have cost us hundreds of dollars to buy soil to fill these greenhouse beds so we decided to use the hugelkultur method instead, but we even went cheap on this and only used like 4 inches of aged horse manure on top of the wood + woodchips. Usually you would want more than this for your plants to have a nice space for their roots. #permaculture

The scoop

Hugelkultur might sound like something out of a fantasy novel. However, it's actually an age-old gardening technique that uses decomposing wood and other organic matter to build nutrient-rich raised beds. Instead of filling beds with store-bought soil, gardeners stack logs, branches, wood chips, and other natural materials to create a slow-rotting foundation that naturally feeds the garden.

In the video, Seb kicks things off with a bold claim: "Anyone who tells you that hugelkultur doesn't work … is lying to you."

Then, he walks viewers through his process. He starts with a base layer of large logs, adds a second layer of smaller ones, and finishes it off with wood chips, compost, and aged manure. The results? An overflowing harvest of eggplants, tomatoes, basil, cucumbers, peppers — and even figs.

How it's helping

Hugelkultur isn't just about big harvests. It saves money by utilizing free materials, such as yard waste and compost, rather than purchasing costly bags of soil or fertilizer. The logs underneath retain moisture and gradually release nutrients, which means less watering, healthier soil, and stronger plants over time. The decomposing wood also supports beneficial fungi, which help plants thrive and crowd out harmful microbes.

There's a clear environmental upside as well. Hugelkultur diverts organic waste from landfills, stores carbon in the soil, and helps gardeners grow their own food without relying on chemical fertilizers or tilling.

Gardening like this doesn't just help the planet — it's good for people, too. Studies show that time spent in the garden reduces stress and improves overall mental health. Even a small backyard or patio garden can make a difference.

What everyone's saying

Seb's hugelkultur video resonated with fellow gardeners. One commenter wrote, "I did this, and each bed gets better every year." Another added, "We did this last year for our raised beds.

Living in a desert climate, it helped with the amount of water needed. And everything grew amazingly well!"

