Plant expert demonstrates ancient gardening method to keep plants hydrated without lifting a finger: 'Kinda like magic'

Most of us have owned a basic terracotta pot at some point — but perhaps their most effective use isn't holding a plant at all, but holding water, according to one ancient method.

The scoop

Home gardening expert Dagny Kream (@thecottagepeach) posted a video describing the technique.

#ollapot #oya #gardenhacks #gardenhacksandtips #gardentools #wateringplants ♬ original sound - The Cottage Peach @thecottagepeach Olla (pronounced oh-ya) means "pot" in Spanish, but the concept of using ollas as an irrigation system goes back thousands of years and has been used in countless cultures around the world. An olla watering system is basically any type of unglazed clay pot that is buried beneath the soil with only a small amount sticking up above the surface and filled with water. You can tell that a pot is unglazed because it will be that classic terracotta red color with no shiny finish, glaze or paint. The water then leeches out of tiny holes or "pores" in the unglazed clay and is pulled through the soil to the roots of your thirsty plants through a process called soil moisture tension. This functions much the same way as osmosis, in that the water is trying to equalize to a certain level of moisture within the soil. This means your soil will never become overwatered either - if the soil is moist, the water stays in the pot until it is needed. Will you try this in your garden? #olla

"We're gonna water our entire garden with this $5 pot," she says, showing the camera her eight-inch terracotta pot.

Since the pot is porous, she explains, it's able to distribute water slowly into the soil via what is essentially osmosis. Once it's buried in the garden, as the soil dries, it will pull moisture from inside the pot to reach the surrounding plants, even those that are several feet away.

"Kinda like magic," she enthuses.

This watering technique is called an olla — meaning "pot" in Spanish — and it goes back thousands of years across several cultures. At the end of the video, Dagny also demonstrates how to leave a lid on top of the pot to avoid providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One commenter added, "If you put some water over the rocks in the 'lid', bees can come in to have a little drink and rest before continuing with their amazing bee work!"

How it's working

The olla method is highly effective, reducing wasted water by about 70% in comparison to other irrigation methods, according to the University of Arizona. This is because the water is held underground, with none of it being lost to surface evaporation.

"This is a huge savings over traditional watering methods and means you can significantly reduce your water consumption in our drought-prone climate," Dagny explains.

Even the U of A agreed that the only real downside to using ollas was that they have to be refilled — but even that only has to happen every few days, depending on climate.

Since ollas promote strong root growth, anything you grow with them will be resilient and thriving, Dagny says. This is particularly beneficial if you're using a garden to grow your own food — but whatever you're planting, studies have found that gardening helps people live healthier lives with lower stress levels.

What people are saying

Viewers were incredibly excited to try the simple yet effective method for themselves.

"As a plant killer from overwatering this is what I need to do," one person enthused. "So the plant takes what it needs not what I wanna give it!!"

Others had already tried it and were met, unsurprisingly, with success.

"I use these in my raised beds where I don't have access to running water," one person said. "They work amazingly well!"

"Such a lifesaver," another agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.