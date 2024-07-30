Gardener shares surprising photo after replacing section of traditional lawn: 'This looks like a magazine'

"You must be so proud!"

Homeowners were left in awe after one gardener opted to replace part of their lawn with a stunning native plant.

The gardener, based in the United Kingdom, recently showed off the beautiful transformation of their yard in a post to the r/f**klawns subreddit.

"Last year i replaced about 1/4 of my lawn with creeping thyme," the gardener wrote in the post, "and this summer [it's] had its first full bloom."

The gardener attached a photo of their transformed lawn, which was partly filled with the low-growing evergreen plant that features alluring pink blooms.

Creeping thyme is native to regions in Northern Europe, Western Asia, and Northern Africa. It only grows 2-3 inches tall and 3-12 inches wide. Experts at the NC State Extension have said that this dwarf plant is the perfect addition to any garden, patio, or pathway, as it will fully cover the ground it spreads over. Its brightly colored flowers attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, while its wide coverage can protect insects working on the ground below.

Installing plants that are native to your region — including creeping thyme — is one of the best ways to support local wildlife and the surrounding ecosystem as a result.

These plants are also budget friendly, providing major savings down the line. Unlike exotic plants, native vegetation typically does not require fertilizer or pesticides to grow strong in your garden, The Spruce reports. Many local species have deep root systems, thus requiring less watering. This can result in more than $300 in savings annually.

At the same time, native plants work to protect and strengthen the soil in your garden. Through their root systems, these plants help prevent erosion and flood damage, potentially saving a homeowner from shelling out hundreds of dollars to repair their yard.

If you are considering installing native plants but don't know where to start, check out The Cool Down's guide on the first steps to take to rewild your yard.

Other Redditors raved about the blooming creeping thyme, congratulating the gardener on their successful, healthy lawn.

"This looks like a magazine!!! Wow!!!" one user wrote.

"That's beautiful," another commented.

A third said: "Gorgeous! You must be so proud!"

