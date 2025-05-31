Gardener reveals clever 'ancient technology' that keeps plants thriving with barely any water: 'That's so amazing'

"It's helping me get this tomato plant off to a good start."

A TikToker shared a helpful video of a traditional "olla" being used to water a tomato plant.

The scoop

In the clip, the TikToker, SuburbanStoneAge (@suburbanstoneage), shows off the olla, a clay pot that gradually releases water to irrigate crops. The video's caption reads, "Drip irrigation is an ancient technology you can still use today."

These pots are typically unglazed and a terracotta color. They slowly and steadily release water to maintain soil moisture. This self-watering system is an easy way to care for plants. Usually, the pots are buried in the ground to release water throughout the soil, but they can also work above ground, like in this video.

The poster said that she made hers at home, using earth from her own backyard. She explained, "I didn't seal it because I actually wanted it to be really porous, and the reason is simple: It's because I use it for drip irrigation."

The video ended with her saying, "It's helping me get this tomato plant off to a good start — happy homesteading!"

How it's helping

Drip irrigation is a brilliant way to reduce your garden maintenance time. These pots only need to be filled every so often, so you don't have to worry about watering daily.

This hack can also help you save water, as the slow-release design delivers just the right amount. It goes straight to the plants' roots and helps them thrive. Sprinkler systems and hose watering often waste water. According to Conserva Irrigation, outdoor sprinklers waste about 1.5 billion gallons daily in the U.S., as noted by the Weather Channel.

These clever pots help you save time while reducing your water bills. Plus, they make maintaining a garden effortless. So you can enjoy fresh produce. This improves your diet while cutting down on the cost of groceries.

Ollas also help create a cooler, cleaner planet. They reduce water waste and lead to thriving gardens, creating more pollinator-friendly places. Pollinators are essential to healthy ecosystems, and native plant gardens help them flourish.

This simple but effective watering system allows you to nurture a sustainable garden. You'll experience the joy of gardening while saving money and time and helping the planet.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were delighted by the ancient technology.

One commenter said, "That's so amazing!!!!"

Another person thought the idea was useful, "Neat!!!"

With this ancient hack, people can help the planet and enjoy a low-maintenance garden, a healthy local ecosystem, and lower water bills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.