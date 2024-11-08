Homeowner met with brilliant solutions after asking how to make use of old bedsheets: 'Wondering what to do other than donate'

Between composting, recycling, donating, and selling, there's usually always another option.

In a post on r/ZeroWaste, a Redditor sought advice on what to do with old fitted bedsheets.

After getting a new bed, the OP was hoping for ideas on what to do with all of the old sheets.

"Wondering what to do other than donate," the OP wrote. "Any ideas for repurposing? So far I'm using one as a mat for when I need to repot plants."

Repurposing and upcycling prevent waste while saving money and time. No need for an unnecessary trip to the store when you already have everything you need.

Anything we can do to minimize what ends up in our landfills is a win for the air we breathe, our oceans, and the health of our planet. Being mindful of what we toss in the trash and knowing the recycling options are individual efforts that make a huge impact.

You can even earn store credit or make money while decluttering your space through organizations like Trashie and GotSneakers. Treat your trash can as a last resort. Between composting, recycling, donating, and selling, there's usually always another option, and you'll literally breathe easier because of it.

Upcycling ideas for sheets came in by the droves. The original poster even responded, "So many good ideas in the comments, thank you so much guys, struggling to get through them all!"

From painting drop cloths, wax strips, beach blankets, and rag rugs, there were all kinds of crafty and useful ideas.

"Donate them to an animal shelter," one comment suggested.

"If you like sewing then you could make clothes, curtains, or useful storage bags out of them," another shared.

On top of that, another Redditor recommended creating handmade "pillowcases, handkerchiefs, tank tops, and dishrags."

A great idea for outdoor enthusiasts, one Redditor wrote, "I like to save fitted twin sheets for picnic tables when I go camping."

"I use mine for covering my motorcycles in the garage," said a biker.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.