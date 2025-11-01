Homeowner astonished after appliance upgrade slashed their utility bills by $3,000: 'Amazed at how much we have saved'

One homeowner's switch from oil to heat pumps really turned up the heat on their savings, too.

In an r/heatpumps Reddit post, a Canadian homeowner shared how replacing their old oil furnace with a heat pump saved them nearly $3,000 in just one year.

"Our home was previously heated with a oil fired forced air furnace & we switched over to 2 x 18K BTU cold climate heat pumps," they wrote. "We just got the electricity bill for March & are amazed at how much we have saved this winter. Our savings this heating season (and it's not over yet - we have a winter storm warning right now), is just under $3000 from what we spent last winter in Oil."

The homeowner's post was met with praise and congratulations from the community.

"Congrats! Your region is the poster child for heat pumps," one commenter wrote. "Mild winters. No natural gas. Expensive oil."

Heating accounts for a huge portion of a home's energy use. The U.S. Department of Energy stated that it can be over 40% of the total bill.

Traditional oil and gas systems burn money every winter. But heat pumps transfer warmth more efficiently, reducing both harmful emissions and costs.

Upgrading to a modern HVAC system can be one of the smartest ways to fight rising energy prices. Doing so can also make your home more resilient in the face of our changing climate.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to $2,000 in federal tax credits and local rebates toward the cost of a heat pump. But these incentives are set to expire at the end of 2025. Taking advantage of them sooner rather than later could mean thousands in savings.

Trusted brands like Mitsubishi can help you make that switch. Mitsubishi offers cost-effective mini-split systems that deliver both heating and cooling. These systems outperform traditional setups on energy efficiency while lowering your monthly bills.

Additionally, Mitsubishi can connect homeowners with trained, local professionals through its trusted network. This network can help you find and install an efficient system that fits your home and budget.

As the comments convey, going electric is a great move for both heating and other electrical needs.

"Those are impressive savings plus you get the benefit of more even heat and cooling when occasionally needed," said a commenter.

"If your province has solar net metering, getting solar panels might be the next step," another Reddit user commented.

