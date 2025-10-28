'Masterchef' judge reveals why homeowners should consider hopping on this next-gen kitchen trend: '[You will] wonder how you lived without it'

TV personality Melissa Leong is sparking an electrifying conversation about the future of cooking.

In a new Instagram video shared by cooksafe.global (@cooksafe.global), the MasterChef judge talks about induction cooking in a behind-the-scenes look at her conversation with head chef Alex Prichard at Sydney's iconic Icebergs Dining Room and Bar. They discuss why the next generation of kitchens is moving away from gas.

In the clip, Leong praises the innovation happening in modern kitchens and emphasizes how induction and electric cooking are revolutionizing both professional and home cooking experiences.

"Home cooks should consider transitioning to induction for many reasons. There is a greater sense of control over the way that you cook; there are less emissions involved; and it's a little healthier overall," she says. "Sooner or later you will wonder how you lived without it."

This is a growing sentiment among chefs and sustainability experts who see induction as the best choice for cooking.

Induction stoves are energy-efficient appliances that heat cookware directly using magnetic fields, which means faster cooking, greater control, and zero open flames. They're also safer for indoor air quality, since unlike gas stoves, they don't release pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide or carbon monoxide, both of which can contribute to respiratory issues.

For homeowners, switching to induction can also be a smart financial move. Thanks to federal incentives, you can get up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range. The sooner you act, the better, as many of these tax credits are set to expire by the end of 2025.

If you're not ready to commit to a full kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners offer an easy and affordable way to try the technology. Starting at around $50, they're compact, portable, and ideal for renters or smaller spaces.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Regardless of whether you get a new range or start small with a portable burner, it is obvious that induction cooking is something to get used to.

As Leong puts it, the shift to electric cooking isn't just a trend; it is the future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.