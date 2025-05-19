Tesla owner reveals easy upgrade that can save electric vehicle owners money: 'A great option'

A Tesla owner put a brand-new smart electric vehicle charger to the test in order to see if it could stand up to the wear and tear.

As a Tesla Model Y owner and company shareholder, YouTuber Ryan's Model Y (@RyanCowan) knows a thing or two about what it takes to get the most out of their electric vehicle. Cowan has amassed nearly 200 million views on social media while offering up insight on Tesla's catalog of products.

In a recent video, Cowan explained that he installed an Ohme ePod, a smart charger that is compatible with Level 2 vehicles that includes Teslas. The smart charger can organize scheduled chargings that consider energy plans and electricity pricing. And if your home is equipped with solar energy, you can set your smart charger to only charge using excess energy.

As an added security benefit, the Ohme ePod can also be set to only charge vehicles that have been approved by the owner. "Overall the app will do its best to bring the cost of your charge as close to zero as possible," Cowan says.

Thanks to the Ohme ePod's customizations and its ability to be optimized to your needs and preferences, Cowan describes the product as "a great option for new EV owners looking for a smart charger."

EVs can offer several environmental benefits compared to traditional gas-powered cars. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, which contributes to cleaner air and reduces noise pollution. As an added perk, EVs typically require less maintenance than gas-powered cars primarily due to the fact that they have fewer moving parts.

In an interview with EV Magazine, Ohme CEO and founder David Watson explained the idea behind the EV charging platform. "Our first product was a smart cable as we felt that by controlling the charge through that, then you wouldn't have to rely on the car," Watson said.

"This was then developed into today's home charger range, the Home Pro and the ePod that we sell today."

While Ohme's line of smart chargers is available across Australia, it is not yet available in the United States. But according to the company's webpage, it will be soon.

