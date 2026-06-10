Homeowner builds impressive off-grid irrigation system for garden to withstand drought

"I really wanted to keep this system as passive as possible."

A home automation enthusiast on Reddit is drawing attention for building an off-grid watering setup.

To keep berry patches watered without grid power or repeated use of a deep well pump, the gardener built a dry-weather-friendly system that pairs a hydraulic ram pump with Zigbee-controlled valves.

What happened?

In a post on r/homestead, the gardener said a disappointing first year with raspberries and blueberries led to a rethink.

The beds were re-cleared, mulched, fenced to keep out deer and chickens, and planted with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. After that, irrigation became the next problem to solve.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Unwilling to rely on the deep well pump — "I hated the idea of stressing it to water both patches" — the gardener looked for another option. That led to a homemade hydraulic ram pump, which uses flowing water and pressure rather than electricity to push water uphill into an IBC tote.

As outlined in their full write-up, the setup included a culvert-fed intake, a 90-foot PVC drive pipe, a DIY pressure tank, drip lines, and a small wooden shelter to protect battery-powered Aqara T1 Zigbee valve controllers.

As the gardener put it: "I really wanted to keep this system as passive as possible."

Why does it matter?

During drought conditions, a setup like this can reduce strain on household water systems while still keeping food plants productive. Efficient drip irrigation can also mean less wasted water and less time spent hand-watering berries, fruit trees, and vegetables.

Growing food at home can help cut grocery bills, especially when produce prices rise, and many gardeners say homegrown berries outperform store-bought ones in flavor.

Gardening can also support mental and physical well-being by encouraging people to spend more time outside, stay active, and keep a calming routine.

Repurposed materials were part of the project as well. The gardener said that woven-wire fencing was found in the woods, an old well casing was used to add tank height, and the automation was built around low-pressure conditions that standard sprinkler valves could not handle.

What are people saying?

In a test of the tank-fed hose setup, the gardener reported: "There was enough pressure to water the upper patch without a nozzle at the upper patch, and plenty of pressure to water the lower patch with a nozzle."

The gardener also made clear that the system is still evolving.

"Once I figure out a way to auto-start the ram pump (likely a siphon mechanism), we will have an entirely hands off, home assistant-friendly way to keep our fruit patches optimally watered."

"Beautiful work!" one commenter wrote. "Wish I had running water to make a ram pump I've become a little obsessed with them."

"Wow, impressive," another added.

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