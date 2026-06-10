Homeowner builds impressive off-grid irrigation system for garden to withstand drought

A home automation enthusiast on Reddit is drawing attention for building an off-grid watering setup.
To keep berry patches watered without grid power or repeated use of a deep well pump, the gardener built a dry-weather-friendly system that pairs a hydraulic ram pump with Zigbee-controlled valves.
What happened?
In a post on r/homestead, the gardener said a disappointing first year with raspberries and blueberries led to a rethink.
The beds were re-cleared, mulched, fenced to keep out deer and chickens, and planted with strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. After that, irrigation became the next problem to solve.
Unwilling to rely on the deep well pump — "I hated the idea of stressing it to water both patches" — the gardener looked for another option. That led to a homemade hydraulic ram pump, which uses flowing water and pressure rather than electricity to push water uphill into an IBC tote.
As outlined in their full write-up, the setup included a culvert-fed intake, a 90-foot PVC drive pipe, a DIY pressure tank, drip lines, and a small wooden shelter to protect battery-powered Aqara T1 Zigbee valve controllers.
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As the gardener put it: "I really wanted to keep this system as passive as possible."
Why does it matter?
During drought conditions, a setup like this can reduce strain on household water systems while still keeping food plants productive. Efficient drip irrigation can also mean less wasted water and less time spent hand-watering berries, fruit trees, and vegetables.
Growing food at home can help cut grocery bills, especially when produce prices rise, and many gardeners say homegrown berries outperform store-bought ones in flavor.
Gardening can also support mental and physical well-being by encouraging people to spend more time outside, stay active, and keep a calming routine.
Repurposed materials were part of the project as well. The gardener said that woven-wire fencing was found in the woods, an old well casing was used to add tank height, and the automation was built around low-pressure conditions that standard sprinkler valves could not handle.
What are people saying?
In a test of the tank-fed hose setup, the gardener reported: "There was enough pressure to water the upper patch without a nozzle at the upper patch, and plenty of pressure to water the lower patch with a nozzle."
The gardener also made clear that the system is still evolving.
"Once I figure out a way to auto-start the ram pump (likely a siphon mechanism), we will have an entirely hands off, home assistant-friendly way to keep our fruit patches optimally watered."
"Beautiful work!" one commenter wrote. "Wish I had running water to make a ram pump I've become a little obsessed with them."
"Wow, impressive," another added.
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