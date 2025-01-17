Off-grid home featuring pizza oven, 2 barns, and a hot tub hits the market for $1.6M — see why it's turning heads

It all goes to show what can be achieved with a little outside-the-box thinking.

When you hear about an off-grid property, your mind might immediately go to a tiny cabin in the forest. You might not think about an enormous woodland homestead.

In Scappoose, Oregon, an example of the latter is on the market, and it's available for around $1.6 million.

Sholes Northwest Properties (@SholesNorthwestPropertie-lx9xq) provided a tour of the incredible home on YouTube that really has to be seen to be believed.

According to the Oregonian, the home covers 3,037 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, an open-plan living and kitchen area — featuring a pizza oven — and a downstairs rec room.

But that's not all. The property also has two barns and a yurt, which comes with a wood-fired hot tub on the deck. That's not even to mention the fenced pastures and multiple fruit trees.

The luxury dwelling was designed by a special ops Army helicopter pilot in 2018, and it's an incredible place to completely disconnect from the world outside the property lines.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It's powered by a 42-panel, 10-kilowatt solar panel system connected to 30 kilowatt-hours of battery storage. That means it doesn't need to source power from the energy grid — which typically relies on polluting dirty fuels to create electricity — and won't see bills land on the doorstep every month.

It also makes the property more resilient in extreme weather conditions, which often bring power outages for homes connected to the local energy network.

Meanwhile, propane is used for heating and as a backup energy source, while an onsite well pumps out more than 60 gallons of water every minute, as the Oregonian detailed.

It all goes to show what can be achieved with a little outside-the-box thinking. In addition to having a fully self-sufficient house for the last seven years, the owners are now ready to sell at a premium price.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.