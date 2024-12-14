  • Home Home

Prepper shares critical lessons after hurricane power outage: 'Things I would do differently'

In the past year, hurricanes like Milton, Helene, and others have battered many Americans, leaving them stranded without power for days or even weeks at a time.

by Jeremiah Budin
In the past year, hurricanes like Milton, Helene, and others have battered many Americans, leaving them stranded without power for days or even weeks at a time.

Photo Credit: iStock

The r/preppers subreddit — a community of people obsessed with emergency preparedness — has been around since 2010. Unfortunately, due to the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, more and more members of that community are getting the opportunity to put their knowledge to use.

One such Redditor recently made a post on the forum titled "No Power Day 3."

"Small lessons learned. Washington state, no power due to a cyclone (aka hurricane), cold nights," the poster, a self-described "middle aged woman, light prep, with teens in the house," wrote. "The electric rv heater has been a blessing. Low energy load, keeps two story house at 63-65 degrees [...] Having a backup rv/boat furnace saved us. Runs on a car battery."

The poster wrote about other aspects of prepping that went well for them, writing, "Mountain house food and outdoor gas stove has been a blessing. Fast and easy. Tastes good. Limits opening fridge," as well as, "Having 90 day of meds has been good, realized we are out and pharmacy is closed with no power. Back up supply of key meds are handy."

The poster also shared a few takeaways for next time, writing, "Things I would do differently - more battery chargers and just more battery lights. It is dark. Easier food, I wish I had some more crackers and shelf stable cheeses. Plus more instant coffee!"

In the past year, hurricanes like Milton, Helene, and others have battered many Americans, leaving them stranded without power for days or even weeks at a time. In another post on the same subreddit, one Florida-based prepper described the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, writing that they were surprised to find the most valuable resource was not gasoline but the cooperation of their neighbors.

Watch now: AITA for making my neighborhood look 'trashy'?

As always, responding to the post by the Washington-based prepper, the other members of the subreddit were grateful for the first-hand knowledge (and, of course, had suggestions of their own).

"Great info.  I make sure we have Wool blankets," wrote one commenter. 

"Solar and wind power will be your best friend. I am going solar and was by myself and then my grandson came before Helene hit us. We went 2.5 weeks without power and even longer without running water," another commenter chimed in.

🗣️ What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

🔘 Just a flashlight 🔦

🔘 A few camping lanterns 😎

🔘 A full-on emergency kit 🆘

🔘 I don't have anything 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x