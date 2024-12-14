Prepper shares critical lessons after hurricane power outage: 'Things I would do differently'

In the past year, hurricanes like Milton, Helene, and others have battered many Americans, leaving them stranded without power for days or even weeks at a time.

The r/preppers subreddit — a community of people obsessed with emergency preparedness — has been around since 2010. Unfortunately, due to the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, more and more members of that community are getting the opportunity to put their knowledge to use.

One such Redditor recently made a post on the forum titled "No Power Day 3."

"Small lessons learned. Washington state, no power due to a cyclone (aka hurricane), cold nights," the poster, a self-described "middle aged woman, light prep, with teens in the house," wrote. "The electric rv heater has been a blessing. Low energy load, keeps two story house at 63-65 degrees [...] Having a backup rv/boat furnace saved us. Runs on a car battery."

The poster wrote about other aspects of prepping that went well for them, writing, "Mountain house food and outdoor gas stove has been a blessing. Fast and easy. Tastes good. Limits opening fridge," as well as, "Having 90 day of meds has been good, realized we are out and pharmacy is closed with no power. Back up supply of key meds are handy."

The poster also shared a few takeaways for next time, writing, "Things I would do differently - more battery chargers and just more battery lights. It is dark. Easier food, I wish I had some more crackers and shelf stable cheeses. Plus more instant coffee!"

In the past year, hurricanes like Milton, Helene, and others have battered many Americans, leaving them stranded without power for days or even weeks at a time. In another post on the same subreddit, one Florida-based prepper described the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, writing that they were surprised to find the most valuable resource was not gasoline but the cooperation of their neighbors.

As always, responding to the post by the Washington-based prepper, the other members of the subreddit were grateful for the first-hand knowledge (and, of course, had suggestions of their own).

"Great info. I make sure we have Wool blankets," wrote one commenter.

"Solar and wind power will be your best friend. I am going solar and was by myself and then my grandson came before Helene hit us. We went 2.5 weeks without power and even longer without running water," another commenter chimed in.

