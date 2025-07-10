Real estate agent shares look inside gorgeous, high-tech home that powers itself: 'Homely feeling and no bills'

A real estate agent offered The Standard a look into an eco-conscious, self-sufficient property in the small, rural town of Woodford, Australia.

Established to power itself — that is, equipped with an off-grid energy structure — the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home runs on a solar panel and battery setup along with a backup generator, making its infrastructure impressively resilient.

On top of a guest apartment detached from the main body of the house, this remarkable home sports water tanks and "well-established veggie gardens and orchard," enabling a fully off-grid, autonomous lifestyle by which residents can grow their own food sustainably.

"Offering privacy, practicality, and a strong eco-conscious focus, this unique lifestyle property in Woodford is ready to welcome its new owners," The Standard reported.

While off-grid living may not be for everyone, in light of its rural and self-sufficient nature, those who can see themselves making it work stand to save big on energy and utility bills.

The potential for residents to grow their own food can mean even more savings in the long term, only amplifying the health benefits of organic homegrown produce.

Conventional homes rely on conventionally generated power grids, usually those based on the combustion of fossil fuels, which releases planet-warming carbon pollution.

By virtue of a few simple power swaps, residents of the Woodford property can turn to clean solar energy instead to keep their appliances running — though this isn't only for off-grid dwellers.

If you're interested in powering your home similarly to bring your energy costs close to zero and work against the carbon problem, EnergySage can help you navigate the solar installation process while saving you up to $10,000.

"I love the warm, homely feeling and no bills," realty sales professional Hayley Locke said.

"Whether you're looking for a private retreat, a hobby farm, or simply a quieter way of life, this property is a rare find in a highly sought-after area," The Standard noted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.