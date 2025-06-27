Proud off-grid homeowner shares stunning setup for clean drinking water: 'Looks really good'

An off-grid Redditor shared their excitement about creating a water filter to make water from a nearby river safe to drink.

"Looks really good," one commenter said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The DIY filter included a boost pump to increase water pressure, copper piping, and other components. The original poster was proud of the accomplishment and happy to share information with followers.

Off-grid living can be environmentally friendly, and it encourages a lifestyle that is in tune with nature. It involves being resourceful, including finding ways to generate electricity and source safe drinking water. It is important to be energy-efficient, and living off-grid can reduce reliance on energy sources that pollute the environment.

Off-grid living involves making sustainable choices such as growing your own food, purifying your own water, tapping into solar energy, and minimizing waste.

The original poster's innovative way to create clean drinking water for their household marked an excellent example of the environmentally friendly resourcefulness that is often required of people living off the grid.

Off-grid living often involves tapping into solar energy, but sometimes it can be difficult to know where to start. Whether you embrace the off-grid lifestyle, installing solar panels is an environmentally friendly option that can save you money in the long term, reducing your energy costs to almost zero.

EnergySage provides a free service that allows homeowners to easily compare quotes from vetted local installers, saving them up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Since the initial investment for installing solar panels may not fit with everyone's budget, leasing solar panels can be an option with none of the upfront costs and still save you on your monthly energy bill. Palmetto's LightReach program is a great option to explore.

Filtering your own water like the OP can be a rewarding challenge. They shared the components of the setup as well as their trial-and-error method. Users asked questions and showed enthusiasm.

"You definitely get the offgrid kudos!" one commented.

"I'd drink from it," another said. "Nice job."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.