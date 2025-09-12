Off-grid homesteader shares inside look at typical day of chores: 'Love this'

"That must be really hard work every day."

Technology keeps us always connected, for better or worse. And with that constant pressure from social media and the digital world, some people may dream about cutting the cord and living off the land.

But it's not that simple to go off-grid. As TikTok user OffGridGirl (@offgridhomesteader) explains in a video, it takes a lot of hard work and daily chores to make it all happen.

"Living off-grid on a homestead in northern Maine means a couple things," she says in the video.

"First, it means going to the laundromat to do all your laundry, so [you have] a ton of laundry to fold and put away. Second, going to visit family means you have to travel far away, so you want to have everything put together before you leave."

She demonstrates many of the chores she completes before leaving for a trip, like feeding and watering her animals, and collecting eggs laid by her ducks that she transports and sells to a local farm.

Despite the heavy workload, people who live off the grid typically find it worth it and rewarding because it allows them to be self-reliant. It gives them the freedom to do as they please and not worry about the price of utilities from traditional energy companies.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Harnessing and controlling your own energy means you won't lose power during extreme weather events, which are unfortunately becoming more common. Living off the grid also consumes far less energy and related resources than conventional living, saving money on bills and materials. Reducing your energy usage also helps the planet by decreasing your carbon impact.

Commenters on the video loved seeing a snippet of the poster's daily life off the grid and admired her work ethic.

"Wow, that must be really hard work every day. I used to go to the laundromat too and boy is that a trip. Not to mention how much it costs a month for clean clothes," one user said.

"Love this, have a great time," another user commented.

"When you get your roof done you should put a [cistern] or rain barrel to collect off the roof," another commenter suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.