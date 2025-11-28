Off-grid couple shares video of brilliant solution to wintertime problem: 'That's the way to go'

A couple in Tennessee who live off-grid shared their solution for keeping their home powered sufficiently.

Off Grid Sean (@offgridsean) explained how they were upgrading their solar system.

He explained that the couple was connecting their pair of 100 amp-hour batteries with a bus bar.

A bus bar is essentially a regulator that allows power to flow between two batteries to keep them at roughly the same level of charge as they're charging or putting out power. This allows both batteries to stay relatively even when charging or being used and prevents complications from both batteries being used to power the same electrical system.

Without the bus bar, one battery could charge or be depleted faster than the other, and with the pair being connected, power could rush from one battery into the other and trip circuit breakers, cutting power to the entire system and stopping both the flow of energy into the batteries and the flow of energy back out.

Even if you're not trying to live fully off-grid like Sean and his partner, investing in solar power is a fantastic way to save money each month, reduce your bill to at or near $0, and cut down your reliance on dirty energy from natural gas or oil.

Commenters loved Sean's solar setup.

"Yay that's the way to go," said one.

"Really enjoy watching your journey," said another.

"Congrats y'all," said a third.

