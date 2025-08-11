Off-gridder shares inside look at difficult aspects of lifestyle: 'I'm willing to make sacrifices'

An off-grid lifestyle sounds freeing, but the reality isn't always as effortless or cool as it looks on social media.

In her video, Andi.V (@poem_pal) pulled back the curtain on what those early days of off-grid living felt like.

She documented what it was like living without traditional infrastructure, doing dishes in a bucket, and embracing the new routines that come with an off-grid lifestyle.

"I'm doing our dishes in a bucket, and when I'm done, I'll flush all this water down the toilet to prevent bears from sniffing around our camp," she explained.

One supportive commenter summed up the spirit of the journey. "Pressure is a privilege. If you ever get tired remember why you're doing this. You got this and good luck!!" they said.

Off-grid living is becoming more mainstream. ABC News reported that around 2% of Australian homes are already off the grid, with experts predicting that this number will grow. In the U.S., a 2019 study by Digital Commons at the University of South Florida found that there were an estimated 180,000 to 750,000 off-grid households.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As utility prices rise and extreme weather events leave homes without power, more people are exploring alternative lifestyles that promise independence and long-term savings.

"I'm so excited to be cutting free from big banks, capitalism, and society. So excited that doing my dishes like this feels like a gift. I'm willing to make sacrifices of creature comforts so I don't have to participate in systems I don't believe in," Andi explained in the video's text.

Off-grid living prioritizes energy independence and climate-conscious habits that can lead to a cooler, cleaner future.

For anyone who likes the idea of lower bills without going fully off the grid, solar panels are the ultimate home energy hack. They can bring electricity costs down to nearly zero, and EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installations. Pairing solar panels with efficient systems such as mini-split heat pumps makes comfort even more affordable and eco-friendly. Mitsubishi Electric can help you find the right setup for your home.

Viewers responded with both admiration and solidarity.

"This is amazing!!! Go girl!" one user commented.

Another added: "I love this for you! Working towards one day doing the same."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.