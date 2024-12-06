Off-grid homeowner embraces the challenges of an icy Oregon winter: 'Living the dream'

The prospect of winter fills many people with dread, with the potential for brutal cold snaps and darker days making even the warmest hearts frost over.

But one Redditor has embraced the snow and bitter chill, even while living in a house that isn't connected to the energy grid.

On the r/OffGrid community, they shared that they are entering their fourth winter in a cabin in southern Oregon, and while the incoming ice was once a harbinger of doom, they have since grown accustomed to the changes a blanket of white can bring.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The first real snow and first cold nights used to fill me with an uneasy slight feeling of apprehension," they captioned a post featuring pictures of their cabin and themself. "Diet-dread-lite. Especially my first winter, the remoteness, isolation felt more palpable and 'real.'

"But, as with most things we fear, with experience and preparedness, those feelings give way to excitement over the changing seasons and new vistas at the off-grid homestead."

Indeed, "experience and preparedness" are two things vital to making a success of off-grid living. You need to think of every possibility and ensure that you have appropriate supplies available once the weather makes things even more tricky.

Living off-grid means that you aren't connected to power provided by an energy company. That means you won't have access to main electricity or gas that would typically help you to heat a home. That's why this off-gridder had a plentiful supply of wood to use in their fireplace to keep their cabin cozy.

One benefit of doing so is you're not tied to energy prices dictated by power companies. Therefore, you can have more control over how much wood you buy for burning, for example, which is much better than finding unexpected fees attached to monthly utility bills.

Some off-gridders make use of free, renewable energy, too. While you'll need to pay for solar panel technology upfront, for example, you can benefit from free electricity thereafter.

The Redditor also noted that their water supply "comes from the sky," suggesting they harvest rainwater for personal use — another cost-saving measure.

Above all, this person gets the joy of waking up to untouched, pristine snow cover during the winter. Even that might be worth putting up with the cold.

"Living the dream my guy!" one user said.

"Very cool!" added another. "You look proud, and should be."

