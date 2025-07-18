Off-grid homeowner reveals unique routine when leaving for vacation: 'A perfect lifestyle for traveling adventures'

"How does it feel to live my dream?"

The world of off-grid living is a great option for people looking to be more self-sustainable and a great way to be hyper-aware of your use of utilities, making a significantly less dramatic impact on the planet.

With the internet at our fingertips, this way of living is becoming more accessible, as users like Sarah (@its_sarahann_) on TikTok can share their daily life off-grid.

In a video posted by Sarah, she shows her off-grid "Earthship" routine before leaving for a trip.

An Earthship is a kind of off-grid home that is usually sustainable from top to bottom, inside out. They are often built with recycled or natural materials, use solar power or other clean energy for electricity, and acquire water from rain or snowfall.

To prepare for leaving her Earthship home, Sarah makes sure all the living things that contribute to her lifestyle are set for her departure.

"I drown all my plants because I know they're going to be super thirsty," Sarah says, hosing down the various plants in her home.

The user also fills up a water trough for the feral horses that roam around her backyard, taking her precious water source and sharing it with the animals.

Lastly, she cleans out her personal water filtration system inside the home. "When I leave it's best to dry it out that way there's not just sitting water."

Living off-grid can be a great way to save money and the planet. By avoiding dirty fuels to run your home, you won't be pumping toxic fumes into the environment, keeping the air cleaner. While going fully off-grid can seem overwhelming and may not be realistic for everyone, by implementing small adjustments similar to those of people living off-grid, you can reap some of the benefits.

Installing solar panels is a great way to bring your monthly energy bill to or near $0, using natural energy. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Sarah's TikTok also shows that an off-grid lifestyle doesn't mean giving up on conventional living entirely, as the user prepares to leave for a trip away from the Earthship to attend a concert.

One commenter said, "THE life! Off-grid living is a perfect lifestyle for traveling adventures!"

Another user said, "How does it feel to live my dream?"

