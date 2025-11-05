Homeowner shares before-and-after video after building off-grid cabin in woods: "I still wake up here and think, 'Wow'"

"Proud of you for making the change."

The off-grid lifestyle is taking the world by storm as people are seeking alternative housing for monetary, sustainability, or simplicity purposes.

A TikTok user, Bree (@breeanin), celebrated one year of living off-grid in a video. The video showed how they upgraded their home while keeping all the benefits of a self-sufficient lifestyle.

#offgridhomestead #tinyhomes #tinyhomeliving #camperlifestyle ♬ original sound - ogbree @breeanin It's your favorite off grid tiny home ambassadors one year anniversary of living off grid at Little Village! In honor of the special day I made a recap video of all that's gone down from then to now! If you've been seeing the journey for a bit thanks for hangin 😊 and if you're new here I hope u stick around 💗 Thank you to the Little Village crew 5ever for showing me the ropes and takin a chance on me. When I'm old and grey I'll look back and think how lucky and sweet it's all been 😊🥺💗 #offgridliving

In the video, Bree explains that they moved from their apartment to an off-grid camper because they were unhappy with their job.

"Do I still have the job? Yes. But am I happier? Yes," the user explains.

After a thorough renovation with the help of their dad, the older camper became a cozy abode. It has a warm furnace and space for the user's adorable cats.

"I still wake up here and think, 'Wow, what is my life?'" Bree adds, as the video shows majestic views out the travel trailer window.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Living off-grid can be a great way to save money and protect the planet. By reducing space and reliance on the grid, off-grid living can cut down on energy costs and dirty fuel use. Using clean and renewable energy, like many off-grid homeowners do, can help with that last part.

Going fully off-grid may not be realistic for everyone. But you can still reap some of the benefits by implementing small adjustments similar to those of people living off-grid.

Even in grid-connected homes, installing solar panels is a great way to reduce your monthly energy bill. Solar panels can even bring it close to $0 by harnessing the sun's renewable energy.

EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for users to compare quotes from vetted local installers. You could save up to $10,000 on solar installations as well.

While installing panels outright may not be financially possible for some, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program is another option. Palmetto will install panels for no money down and let users lock in low energy rates.

As the TikTok user has become more comfortable living the off-grid lifestyle, they recently built an off-grid cabin — making their alternative lifestyle more permanent. As a part of an off-grid community, Bree explains how their neighbors helped bring their new home to life.

"When I'm old and grey I'll look back and think how lucky and sweet it's all been," the user says.

Commenters shared their support for Ogbree's off-grid living.

One person said, "Embracing minimalism is so freeing."

Another added, "Proud of you for making the change. One day I'll get there too!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.